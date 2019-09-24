Pelosi expected to announce impeachment inquiry of Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus, as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, endorsed impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times and NBC News, Pelosi will launch an inquiry to kick off impeachment proceedings, and express support for the move against the US president.

The Washington Post reported that Pelosi and other top Democrats have been exploring the creation of a select committee to conduct impeachment proceedings.

“The California Democrat has spoken to key allies in recent days about establishing a special panel rather than leaving the task with the House Judiciary Committee, said several Democratic officials. Nothing has been decided, the individuals cautioned, but some members are expected to publicly endorse the move soon,” The Post reported.

Very solid #Dem House leadership source just confirmed to me that @SpeakerPelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment of @realDonaldTrump. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) September 24, 2019

The calls for impeachment came as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family.

Trump said Tuesday he will release the “fully declassified” transcript of the controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” wrote Trump, who is accused of pressuring Zelensky to investigate his White House rival Biden and his son.

“No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”

Democrats, and some Republicans, have urged the White House to be open about Trump’s actions, including releasing a transcript of the phone call.

Trump has insisted that he did nothing wrong in freezing funding for the Eastern European ally before talking with the Ukraine president about Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump acknowledged Tuesday that he personally ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the phone call to Zelensky. In remarks to reporters at the United Nations, Trump said he held up the aid to fight corruption and urge European nations to share in helping out Ukraine.

“I’d withhold again,” Trump said. “And I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine.” He named Germany and France as among the countries that should “put up money.”

The money, which had been approved by the US Congress, was released after the July phone call.

A vote on some sort of statement of disapproval could come as soon as this week to show the House Democrats’ unease after the allegations against Trump. Another option would be to create a select committee to deepen the probes of the Trump administration. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has declared that his committee is already conducting impeachment hearings, but the panel has been unable to get many key witnesses and documents from the Trump administration.

Pelosi is trying to hold off impeachment as a politically divisive issue unless the public demands it, but the new urgency could tip her toward launching a more specific investigation. Nearly 20 lawmakers have stepped forward in recent days, joining well over half the House Democrats now pushing toward impeachment.

“Now is the time to act,” said Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights icon, in an emotional address to the House by the 70-year-old lawmaker who is often viewed as the conscience of the chamber’s Democrats.

“The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come,” Lewis said. He said he has been patient but now, “To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy.”

The Trump-Ukraine matter is part of the whistle-blower complaint, raising questions of whether the president improperly used his office to pressure a foreign country to help his own reelection prospects. Democrats are demanding more information and those raising the prospect of impeaching the president now include many moderate House freshmen in competitive districts.

One idea that was being discussed was the possibility of a select committee that could handle these new issues.

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA agent and one of the freshman Democrats from military and national security backgrounds who came out together for impeachment proceedings, said “the notion of a select committee is likely a good one” — as long as it remains bipartisan.

“We should all want to get to the bottom of these allegations and know without a shadow of a doubt that our president is either innocent or he’s not,” Spanberger said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The line of new lawmakers backing impeachment proceedings came as Spanberger and six other House freshmen from national security backgrounds — including a former Navy pilot, soldiers, officers and intelligence analysts — wrote in a joint op-ed that the allegations against Trump “are stunning, both in the national security threat they pose and the potential corruption they represent.”

If true, they represent an impeachable offense, the lawmakers said.

Trump has sought, without evidence, to implicate Biden and his son in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former US vice president or his son.

The United States began providing military aid to the government of Ukraine shortly after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. With Ukraine’s new president still grappling with separatist rebels in the east, the aid has long been viewed as a measure of Washington’s determination to push back against Russian President Vladimir Putin.