Egypt officials: 1 policeman, 13 jihadists killed in Sinai incidents

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials said a police conscript has been killed in a jihadist attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

They said the attack, which took place late on Monday in the town Sheikh Zuweid, also wounded three policemen who were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Separately, the officials said security forces killed 13 suspected fighters in a raid on Tuesday in the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish’ el-Obour neighborhood.

They say police found weapons and explosives in the hideout, and forensic teams were identifying the bodies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

Egypt has battled an insurgency led by an Islamic State affiliate for years in Sinai, which occasionally spills over to the mainland.