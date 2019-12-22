Elbit inks $65 million deal to supply Netherlands with defense gear

Israeli security firm Elbit Systems announced Sunday it has been awarded a $65 million contract to supply the Dutch military with defense equipment.

Elbit said the contract, which will be filled over two years, was a followup to an earlier deal with the Dutch defense ministry.

The agreement will see Elbit supply the Netherlands with load carriage and protection equipment for soldiers, radio gear and wearable computer units, as well as vehicle and command and control systems.

“We are proud to continue providing advance systems to the Armed Forces of the Netherlands. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Dutch MOD on programs that contribute to the survivability and effectiveness of the Dutch soldiers,” Elbit executive vice president Haim Delmar said in a press release.

Elbit, Israel’s largest non-government-owned defense company, last week signed a $35 million deal to supply weaponry to Montenegro, and in October reached a deal reportedly worth $200-300 million to provide the Swiss army with a radio communications system.