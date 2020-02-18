Elderly woman and her daughter found dead in Afula apartment

An elderly woman and her daughter were found dead in an apartment in the northern city of Afula on Tuesday, the Israel Police said.

Police and emergency services found the two women, one in her eighties and the other in her sixties, when they broke into the home after neighbors reported a strong smell coming from the apartment.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service declared the women dead at the scene. Hebrew media reported that the bodies had already begun to decompose.

One of the bodies was found on a sofa in the living room and the second was found lying on the floor in a bedroom, Channel 12 reported.

Investigators at the scene found no initial indication of foul play, police said.