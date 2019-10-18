Elderly woman dies in apartment fire in Haifa suburb

A woman died early Friday after a fire broke out in a residential building in a suburb of the northern city of Haifa.

The woman, 73, was extracted by firefighters from the first-floor apartment in Kiryat Motzkin. She was pronounced dead after Magen David Adom paramedics were unable to revive her.

Police and the fire department were looking into the incident.

Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure, the Walla news site reported.

The victim was not immediately named.