Elderly woman dies in apartment fire in Haifa suburb
73-year-old resident of Kiryat Motzkin pronounced dead after being pulled from first-floor residence

By TOI staff Today, 12:10 pm
Illustrative: A fire truck in Jerusalem on September 18, 2010. (Yossi Zamir/Flash 90)
A woman died early Friday after a fire broke out in a residential building in a suburb of the northern city of Haifa.

The woman, 73, was extracted by firefighters from the first-floor apartment in Kiryat Motzkin. She was pronounced dead after Magen David Adom paramedics were unable to revive her.

Police and the fire department were looking into the incident.

Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure, the Walla news site reported.

The victim was not immediately named.

