Epstein lawyers claim fake passport was needed to hide Jewishness

The attorneys for US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sex trafficking, said Thursday that he had a fake passport in order to hide his Jewish identity and avoid being kidnapped when traveling internationally, while stressing that he had not used it to leave the country.

Earlier Thursday, a federal judge in New York denied Epstein bail, rejecting his request to await trial under guard in his Upper East Side mansion.

Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller of the prosecution said the government learned earlier this week that a raid of Epstein’s mansion following his July 6 arrest turned up “piles of cash, dozens of diamonds” and a passport with a picture of the defendant but a name other than his in a locked safe.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Prior to Thursday’s bail hearing, defense lawyers told the judge that Epstein was given the passport by a friend after some Jewish-Americans were informally advised to carry identification bearing a non-Jewish name while traveling internationally during a period when hijackings were more common.

Epstein’s lawyer has offered further explanation of the foreign passport, saying it was given to him “by a friend.” Lawyer also says Epstein is a citizen only of the United States. pic.twitter.com/1p0OgrgXfB — erica orden (@eorden) July 18, 2019

Defense lawyers told the judge in another court filing earlier this week that Epstein obtained the document out of fear that “as an affluent member of the Jewish faith” he might be kidnapped in the Middle East.

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors disputed a claim by defense lawyers that there was no evidence he’d ever used it, saying the Austrian passport contained stamps reflecting it was used to enter France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s.

But the defense team said he never used it and the passport stamps predated his receipt of the document.

“He is a life-long American citizen. He has no other citizenship or legal permanent residency,” the lawyers wrote.

Ahead of the bail hearing, federal prosecutors argued Epstein should remain jailed while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. They say he has the means to flee and is a flight risk.

The defense says he should be allowed to await trial under house arrest with electronic monitoring at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. They say he won’t run and would be willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.

At a hearing Monday, Rossmiller said the government’s case against Epstein is “getting stronger every single day” as more women contact authorities to say he sexually abused them when they were minors.

One of his accusers who said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded with the judge to keep him jailed.

“He’s a scary person to have walking the streets,” Courtney Wild said during the Monday hearing.

Prosecutors have also argued Epstein was a risk of trying to influence witnesses after it was discovered he had paid a total of $350,000 to two people, including a former employee, in the last year. That came after the Miami Herald reported the circumstances of his state court conviction in 2008, which led to a 13-month jail term and a plea deal that allowed him to avoid a federal prosecution .

US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned last week after coming under renewed criticism for overseeing the decade-old arrangement as US attorney in Miami.

Lawyers for Epstein said their client has stayed clean since pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution charges in Florida in 2008 and that the federal government is reneging on the plea deal.