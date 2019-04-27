EU bashes Israel for East Jerusalem home demolitions

The European Union on Friday castigated Israel for demolishing Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem, saying in a statement that the demolitions harmed prospects for peace in the region.

“The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah note with grave concern the demolition by Israeli authorities of Palestinian properties in the Wadi Yasul area of the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem on 17 April 2019,” a statement from the EU said.

“The policy of settlement construction and expansion, including in East Jerusalem, is illegal under international law, and its continuation undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace,” the statement said.

EU representatives called on Israeli authorities to reconsider pending demolition orders for Palestinian properties in the area.

The statement pertains to the demolition of dozens of structures which Israel said were built illegally, according to a report in Channel 13 news.

A Supreme Court decision allowed for the demolition of roughly 60 structures two weeks ago. Warehouses, shops and a stable had been destroyed already, the report said. It was unclear whether any private homes had already been demolished.