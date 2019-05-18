Flammable gas leak in Haifa causes shutdown of roads

Roads were shut off in Haifa Saturday due to a leak of flammable industrial gas in an industrial zone in the city’s east.

Police, firefighters and Environmental Protection Ministry officials were on the scene.

Several streets were closed off in the area of Yigal Yadin and Halutse HaTa’asiya roads. There were no special instructions for residents.

Gas had reportedly leaked from underground pipes leading to processing plants. The reason was not immediately clear.

Though the gas flow was stopped after discovery of the leak, its heavier-than-air nature caused it to pool in various locations in the area. Firefighting teams were working to disperse it.

Haifa is known for its polluting industrial areas and their dangerous chemicals.

Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem said following the incident: “These plants have no place being near us so long as pollution continues and malfunctions occur day in and day out. We will not agree to live beside harmful neighbors.”