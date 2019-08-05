For this challenge, all you have to say is ‘I do’
search
home page
Will you marry me?

For this challenge, all you have to say is ‘I do’

Tel Aviv gives lovers the chance to pop the question in style on the eve of Tu B’Av, Israel’s Valentine’s Day

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 12:12 am 0 Edit

Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.

15 lucky couples will get to propose marriage against the backdrop of Tel Aviv's City Hall, decorated for the upcoming Tu B'Av, Israel's version of Valentine's Day (Courtesy City of Tel Aviv-Jaffa)
15 lucky couples will get to propose marriage against the backdrop of Tel Aviv's City Hall, decorated for the upcoming Tu B'Av, Israel's version of Valentine's Day (Courtesy City of Tel Aviv-Jaffa)

The City of Tel Aviv wants to help out its population of lovers.

On this year’s Tu B’Av, Israel’s version of Valentine’s Day, the municipality is offering couples the chance to declare their love and offer marriage against the backdrop of City Hall, lit up in the red and white colors of the day.

Interested couples have to apply for the honor, and the 15 winning proposals will have the red-and-white “I Do” backdrop all to themselves for ten minutes.

The proposal evening will take place on August 15, the eve of Tu B’Av, starting at 9 p.m.

Interested? Head to the city’s municipality Facebook page to apply:

אנחנו אומרים לכם כן!ט"ו באב מתקרב ואיתו הזדמנות חד פעמית להציע נישואין לאחד או לאחת מול כל העולם. כלומר על בניין…

פורסם על ידי ‏עיריית תל-אביב-יפו‏ ב- יום ראשון, 4 באוגוסט 2019

All you have to say is “I do.”

read more:
less
comments
more