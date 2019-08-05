For this challenge, all you have to say is ‘I do’
Tel Aviv gives lovers the chance to pop the question in style on the eve of Tu B’Av, Israel’s Valentine’s Day
The City of Tel Aviv wants to help out its population of lovers.
On this year’s Tu B’Av, Israel’s version of Valentine’s Day, the municipality is offering couples the chance to declare their love and offer marriage against the backdrop of City Hall, lit up in the red and white colors of the day.
Interested couples have to apply for the honor, and the 15 winning proposals will have the red-and-white “I Do” backdrop all to themselves for ten minutes.
The proposal evening will take place on August 15, the eve of Tu B’Av, starting at 9 p.m.
All you have to say is “I do.”
