For this challenge, all you have to say is ‘I do’

The City of Tel Aviv wants to help out its population of lovers.

On this year’s Tu B’Av, Israel’s version of Valentine’s Day, the municipality is offering couples the chance to declare their love and offer marriage against the backdrop of City Hall, lit up in the red and white colors of the day.

Interested couples have to apply for the honor, and the 15 winning proposals will have the red-and-white “I Do” backdrop all to themselves for ten minutes.

The proposal evening will take place on August 15, the eve of Tu B’Av, starting at 9 p.m.

Interested? Head to the city’s municipality Facebook page to apply:

אנחנו אומרים לכם כן!ט"ו באב מתקרב ואיתו הזדמנות חד פעמית להציע נישואין לאחד או לאחת מול כל העולם. כלומר על בניין… פורסם על ידי ‏עיריית תל-אביב-יפו‏ ב- יום ראשון, 4 באוגוסט 2019

All you have to say is “I do.”