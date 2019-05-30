Fresh Paint fair kicks off with exhibitions throughout Tel Aviv

Billed as the country’s largest art event, the Fresh Paint art fair runs Thursday night, May 30, through June 3, and is expanding throughout Tel Aviv and Jaffa this year, with permanent exhibitions in Expo Tel Aviv and satellite exhibitions in 10 spots throughout Tel Aviv and Jaffa.

Expo Tel Aviv will host the Independent Artists’ Greenhouse, Fresh Design Complex, New Media and Video Area, community projects and multidisciplinary exhibitions.

The fair also includes exhibitions by individual artists, a one-person show from a Sapir College Art School graduate, projects from the Gottesman Etching Center Kibbutz Cabri, and a group exhibition from Hungary, as part of the Hungarian Embassy’s Hungarian Culture Year in Israel.

Other exhibits will include a look at six emerging designers and a stage for dance performances by local troupes and choreographers.

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa portion of the fair will take place in ten clusters led by galleries in Tel Aviv in collaboration with museums, hotels, boutiques and restaurants.

More information is available at the Fresh Paint Facebook page or website; tickets cost NIS 55 and NIS 75 for the opening night on Thursday.