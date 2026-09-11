Trump declines Saudi crown prince’s call for US strikes on Houthis – report

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly called US President Trump twice yesterday and urged him to launch strikes against the Houthis, Axios reports, citing two US officials.

Trump rejected the request, and US officials say the administration does not intend to take direct military action against the Houthis at this time, the report says.

Yesterday, CNN reported that around 100 US military advisers were present in Saudi Arabia providing them with intel and advice on Houthi targets, but stopping short of actively taking part in any strikes.