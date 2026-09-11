Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Trump declines Saudi crown prince’s call for US strikes on Houthis – report

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 7:27 am
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US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a dinner in the East Room of the White House, November 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a dinner in the East Room of the White House, November 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly called US President Trump twice yesterday and urged him to launch strikes against the Houthis, Axios reports, citing two US officials.

Trump rejected the request, and US officials say the administration does not intend to take direct military action against the Houthis at this time, the report says.

Yesterday, CNN reported that around 100 US military advisers were present in Saudi Arabia providing them with intel and advice on Houthi targets, but stopping short of actively taking part in any strikes.

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