Gallant’s future unclear as calls grow for PM to roll back his firing

Despite the announcement of his ouster a day earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had not received an official notice of his sacking as of late Monday, and his political future remained unclear, as several coalition lawmakers lobbied to keep him on.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Gallant’s firing on Sunday night, a day after the latter called to halt the coalition’s judicial overhaul legislation and lamented that it had sparked a societal rift so large, it had “penetrat[ed] the IDF and security agencies.”

Gallant’s axing sparked spontaneous nationwide demonstrations, which carried through Monday.

But the move is not complete until Netanyahu signs a letter giving Gallant a 48-hour notice, which the prime minister has yet to do. The premier has reportedly held talks with Agriculture Minister and former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter, who is seen as the favorite to replace Gallant if Netanyahu finalizes the decision to fire him.

According to an unsourced report on the Kan public broadcaster, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri had been assured ahead of time that Gallant would not be fired and fumed at the decision when he learned about it in the media. Channel 12 said he and several unnamed coalition lawmakers were urging Netanyahu not to roll back his decision on Monday.

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, who has also called for the legislation to be paused, tweeted his support to Gallant on Monday.

“This morning I held a confidential discussion on the consequences of social tensions in the country on the security system,” Edelstein tweeted, referencing a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in which Gallant warned that Israel’s security was in danger amid the judicial overhaul legislation.

Gallant reportedly told the meeting that the current crisis is seen by Israel’s enemies as an opportunity to attack, citing intelligence reports.

“The committee heard a worrying overview. In light of the information that came up in the discussion and in view of the security situation – it is clear that this is not the time to change the defense minister,” Edelstein wrote.

Gallant also received support from the opposition with National Unity chair Benny Gantz urging Netanyahu to reconsider Gallant’s dismissal in a call on Monday night, according to a readout from Gantz’s office.

According to a Channel 12 poll from Monday night, 63 percent of respondents opposed the firing of Gallant. Among Likud voters, 58% opposed Gallant’s sacking, with 22% answering that they supported the move.

Gallant on Saturday night urged for the judicial overhaul legislative process to be suspended, citing the security consequences of the proposals.

“I see the source of our strength eroding,” he warned in a televised speech. “The growing rift in our society is penetrating the IDF and security agencies. This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not lend my hand to this.”

Increasingly, reservists — who are a key part of the army’s routine activities, including in top units — have warned that they will not be able to serve in an undemocratic Israel, which they charge the country will become under the government’s plan.

Soldiers have expressed concern that a lack of international trust in the independence of Israel’s judiciary could expose them to prosecution in international tribunals over actions they were ordered to carry out during service.

After Netanyahu’s announcement on Monday, Gallant said he welcomed the decision to delay the overhaul legislation in order to hold talks with its opponents, his office said in a brief statement.

