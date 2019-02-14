German spy agency said examining far-right’s ties to Russia

Germany’s domestic spy agency is examining ties between Russia and local far-right parties amid concerns that Moscow is seeking to influence European Parliament and German local elections, Reuters reported Thursday, citing the RND media group.

Among the contacts under examination by the BfV federal intelligence agency are those with the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), which is the largest opposition party in parliament.

At a meeting Tuesday in Potsdam, domestic security services decided to set up a group of experts to investigate the issue, RND reported. Security officials, not identified in the report, told the media group that Moscow views right-wing parties as potential allies in destabilizing the West.

RND also cited sources in Germany’s BND foreign intelligence service as saying the agency believes Russia is aiming to “weaken trust in electoral processes.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, officials discussed links between Russia and AfD, as well as another party, The Right.

One subject that came up was the 2017 talks between then-leader of AfD, Frauke Petry, and Russian officials prior to a German federal election. One of Petry’s contacts was an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and described in the report as an “ultra-right nationalist.”

However, intelligence officials concluded that AfD had “minimal and limited contact” with Russia, according to RND.

BfV and BND did not comment on the report, Reuters said.

Elections for the European Parliament are scheduled for May 23-26. Local elections in three eastern German states will also be held this year.

Potential Russian meddling in upcoming Western elections is a widespread concern. In the US, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 presidential elections.

In January, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service said at an event in Tel Aviv that a foreign nation was planning to meddle in the general elections in April. Although there was a gag order on the publication of the name of the country agency chief Nadav Argaman was referring to, Russia quickly denied that it had any such intentions.