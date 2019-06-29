Graffiti sprayed on outer walls of Supreme Court building

Vandals sprayed graffiti on an outer wall of the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem on Friday.

Police came to the area to collect evidence after a security guard called police about the incident at 7 p.m.

It was unclear who sprayed the graffiti, what their motives were, or how they managed to vandalize the building, which has heavy security.

The graffiti was sprayed outside the office of the court’s chief justice, Esther Hayut.

The cryptic inscription reads “Israel police accuses the Americans and the Warsaw Ghetto fighters.”

“Why did you interrupt citizen no. 1 Adolf Hitler from carrying out his mission.”