Hamas said worried surge in ‘lone wolf’ attacks could spark new Gaza war

A senior Hamas official told a Palestinian newspaper on Monday there was concern in Gaza that a recent series of violent incidents involving so-called lone-wolf attackers would lead to another war with Israel.

Speaking to London-based al-Araby al-Jadeed, the unnamed official justified the attacks, saying “Palestinians are disappointed by the difficult conditions caused by the Israeli occupation… Dozens of promises to improve conditions have not been kept. This frustration has become the legacy of 2 million Palestinians.”

But he said the surge of attacks by independent actors in recent weeks has sparked concern among Hamas leaders that their actions and Israeli reactions might push everyone towards a new large-scale confrontation.

The official underscored that cross-border violence over the weekend was perpetrated by rogue elements, but insisted that Hamas remained in full control of the Palestinian territory.

The remarks come a day after Hamas officials blamed “rebellious youth” for the recent upsurge in violence in and around the Palestinian territory. On Friday and Saturday, rockets from Gaza were fired at Israeli communities, and early Sunday morning, the army shot dead three armed Gazans attempting to sneak across the border.

Hamas spokesman Abdelatif al-Qanou said Israel had “killed and injured four rebellious youths, which is a reflection of its brutal behavior against our people and proof of the ugliness of its crimes.”

In a similarly worded statement, Islamic Jihad, the second largest terror group in Gaza, said Israel had targeted a group of “angry youths” and that it holds the Jewish state fully responsible for “its ugly crimes at our people’s expense.”

Hamas and PIJ officials have previously attributed attacks to “rebellious” or “angry” youths to distance themselves from their actions.

The beginning of 2019 saw a dramatic increase in the level of violence along the Gaza border, with near nightly riots and airborne arson attacks, but the violence has waned in recent months due to a de facto ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israel maintains many restrictions on the movement of people and goods into and out of Gaza, which its officials argue are in place to prevent Hamas and other terrorist groups from smuggling weapons into the Strip.

Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have recently played key roles in brokering informal ceasefires between Israel and Gaza, which have largely entailed Hamas and other terror groups halting violence in the border area in exchange for the Jewish state scaling back some of the restrictions it has imposed on the coastal enclave.

Hamas, however, has frequently accused Israel of dragging its feet in implementing the informal agreements.

Analysts say that Hamas is desperately trying to prevent another round of hostilities with Israel in light of the Qatari money flowing into the Strip along with new reported plans to rebuild Gazan infrastructure.

On Sunday, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz blasted the Netanyahu government for “erasing” Israeli deterrence in Gaza.

Gantz, the former IDF chief of staff, said Hamas no longer fears Israel and promised to launch a military campaign to defeat the ruling terrorist group if his centrist party wins the upcoming elections.