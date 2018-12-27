Hasidic wedding in Brooklyn canceled after groom contracts measles

JTA — A Hasidic wedding in Brooklyn was canceled because the groom came down with measles.

The New York City Department of Health ordered the Wednesday night wedding called off in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the borough, the Jewish news website VosIzNeias reported, citing one of the musicians who had been hired for the evening.

The Department of Health did not comment on the specific case, citing privacy issues.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The infected groom is from Antwerp in Belgium, and showed signs of having measles when he landed in New York, the Yeshiva World News reported. It is not known when the wedding will be rescheduled.

There have been 52 confirmed cases of measles in Brooklyn, with three of the cases brought home by unvaccinated children after a visit to Israel, where there has been an outbreak so far of over 2,400 cases.

There also have been nearly 100 cases of the measles in Rockland County, New York and several cases in Lakewood, New Jersey, two communities with large ultra-Orthodox populations.

The New York Department of Health has ordered children who reside in certain zip codes in the heavily Orthodox Brooklyn neighborhoods of Borough Park and Williamsburg to stay home from school until their immunizations are up to date.