Hebrew ‘My Corona’ spoof of The Knacks classic proves catching

What song leads the coronavirus quarantine playlist?

“My Sharona,” obviously, the 1979 hit by The Knacks, which is so easily replaced with the words “My Corona.”

Two sisters from Hod Hasharon, Inbar and Gilor Levi, who love nothing more than a good spoof, donned nurse and doctor scrubs and a pair of masks for their YouTube spoof of “My Corona.”

In fact, said Inbar Levi, the video has gone, well, viral.

The Hebrew lyrics go something like this:

“What’s Corona?” (ma hi corona) “Plague or illness?

Panic!

As long as it doesn’t get to me

Corona!

Shrouded in mystery

Straight from China

No one’s told me yet

What’s Corona!

Bat blood

Viruses

A doomsday weapon

Population control

Or 5G

Just tell me

What? What? What?

What what what what’s Corona?

It ruined my vacation

It’s shameful

How I’m stuck at home

Corona!

I can’t go out without a mask

It’s a joke

Inspectors are following me

Corona!

World-wide quarantine

No entry

Prices rising

Shipments are stuck

Because everything we buy is

MADE IN CHINA!!!

Enough, enough, enough, enough, Corona!

Enough, enough, enough, enough, Corona! No viruses were harmed in the making of this video”

“It just caught on, it was exactly at the right time,” said Levi, who had already published the song before Israel’s March 2 elections, but found that once the elections were over and coronavirus fears took over, the song took off.

The words came to them fairly easily, said Levi, although it took a little longer to get the filming done properly.

“It’s very fast, and there’s a lot of words,” she explained.

Based on “My Sharona,” the song has its own quirky backstory that made waves again in 2019 when the song turned 40.

The song was written by Berton Averre and Doug Fieger and was released in 1979 from their album “Get the Knack.” It reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and remained there for six weeks.

According to a story reported last year by NPR, the song made a star out of its muse, Sharona Alperin, a 17-year-old teenage girl whom Fieger was obsessed with at the time.

Alperin, now a well-known real estate agent in Beverly Hills, whose Hebrew name became the title of the song, had a different boyfriend at the time, but she ended up dating Fieger for four years and was the model used for the album cover.

Fieger died last year after a battle with lung cancer, and Alperin, who had remained friends with him, was at his side during his last days.