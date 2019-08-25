Hezbollah chief threatens Israel with reprisal: ‘Wait for us at the border’

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday threatened Israel with a reprisal attack after two of its members were killed in an Israeli strike in Syria, and two UAVs crashed in and around the terror group’s Beirut offices in an incident also blamed on the Jewish state.

“From tonight, I tell the Israeli army on the border, be prepared and wait for us,” said the Hezbollah leader in a televised address, taunting that a retaliation could come in “one day, two days, three days…”

Israeli forces in the north have been put on high alert, amid fears of a reprisal attack, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting with defense officials overnight Saturday-Sunday amid the heightened tensions.

A Hezbollah spokesman said earlier Sunday that an armed Israeli drone exploded outside the organization’s propaganda offices in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, causing damage to the structure. Another Hezbollah spokesman said later that a second drone crashed, causing no damage, and was being studied by the terror group. He denied reports that Hezbollah had shot down the drones.

The Israel Defense Forces said it does not comment on “foreign reports.”

Several well-connected Israeli commentators, including a former IDF general, said the drones appeared to in fact be of Iranian origin.

“What happened last night was very dangerous,” said Nasrallah in an address delivered to supporters via video; the terror chief is in permanent hiding from potential Israeli attack.

He denied that Hezbollah had downed the drones in Beirut. Rather, he said, youths threw rocks at a reconnaissance UAV, which subsequently fell to the ground. A second “suicide” UAV then appeared and attacked a specific site in the area, claimed Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah chief said the UAVs were “a violation of the rules of engagement” that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War between his terror group and Israel.

“This is the first act of aggression since August 14, 2006…. This is a clear aggression,” he declared.

The leader of the Iran-backed terrorist group also called Israel’s alleged foiling of an Iranian-backed drone attack from Syria on Saturday night a “clear act of aggression,” said two Hezbollah fighters were killed in the attack, and vowed to blow Israeli UAVs out of the sky if they were to ever cross into Lebanese airspace.

“The time — in which Israeli planes come and bombard a place in Lebanon and the usurping entity of Palestine remains secure — has ended,” he declared. “From now on, we will confront the Israeli drones in Lebanon’s skies… and we will take action to bring them down.”

The terror group leader’s speech came a day after the Israeli Air Force bombed a compound in central Syria that the IDF said was used by the pro-Iranian fighters as their base of operations, after they tried to launch attack drones laden with explosives at Israel for a second time.

Nasrallah accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of lying when he said the compound in Syria targeted in the Israeli strike was being used by Iran’s Quds Force for drone attacks on Israel.

“Netanyahu and the enemy’s army announced that an al-Quds Force center was attacked and those attacked were Iranians. He did all that and presented himself as national and brave hero… He is lying to his people. He is selling them nonsense and is going against the facts on the ground,” Nasrallah said.

He claimed that the compound targeted had been merely a “house.”

“It wasn’t a military site. It was a house… The place that was bombarded only had Lebanese youth from Hezbollah. In that place, two martyrs fell,” he explained, identifying the victims as Hassan Yousef Zabeeb and Nasser Ahmad Daher.

He vowed to avenge their deaths and cautioned the IDF to expect a military response.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said an Iranian combatant and two Hezbollah members were among the fatalities in the strike, along with at least two others whose identities are not yet known.

The late-night Israeli airstrike, which triggered Syrian anti-aircraft fire, appeared to be one of the most intense attacks by Israeli forces on Iranian targets in Syria.

Nasrallah also commented on a series of recent strikes in Iraq on sites linked to Iranian-backed militias that have been attributed to Israel.

“There is a scenario in Iraq that started several weeks ago. PMF storage facilities in different provinces,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Popular Mobilization Forces paramilitary.

“Okay, there was the first explosion, the second explosion, third explosion, the fourth explosion with Israeli insinuations that it takes responsibility and is proud of it because [Prime Minister] Netanyahu needs to say that now,” he said.

He pledged that his forces would not accept such a situation in Lebanon.

His remarks came as at least six members of a pro-Iran militia in Iraq were killed in another drone strike blamed on Israel.

Hezbollah, a terror group funded by Iran and sworn to Israel’s destruction, last fought a war with the Jewish state in 2006. In recent years, the Iran proxy has shifted its troops into Syria to back its ally, Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, in the years-long civil war.

There have been few direct clashes between Israel and Iran in Syria. In May 2018, Israel said Iranian forces fired some 20 rockets at Israel, with most being shot down or failing to reach Israeli territory. In response, Israel carried out extensive airstrikes on Iranian positions in Syria.

While Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes inside Syria against weapons transfers to Iran-backed fighters and to keep Iran from gaining a foothold there, it rarely acknowledges individual strikes.

The ambiguity is part of a strategy seen as helping give Tehran and Damascus cover from needing to strike back to save face. Israel has appeared to apply the same strategy in Iraq, where the IDF has been reported to have carried out a number of strikes on Iran-backed militia positions near Baghdad.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.