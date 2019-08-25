At least 6 said killed in drone strike in Iraq on pro-Iran militia

At least six members of a pro-Iranian Iraqi militia, including a field commander, were killed in an airstrike by an unidentified drone along the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, according to Arabic media reports.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news site reported that the strike occurred in the al-Qaim region of Iraq, an area that is home to a number of pro-Iranian militia groups.

According to the outlet, the six were members of the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of militias that fight alongside the Iraqi military. The 45th Brigade is specifically affiliated with Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi organization loosely connected to the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“An unidentified drone targets two cars belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces’ 45th Brigade in al-Qaim in the border region between Syria and Iraq,” according to Al-Mayadeen.

Al-Jazeera reported that six people were killed in the drone strike.

There were no official allegations of who was behind the attack.

A number of PMF bases have been targeted in recent weeks in strikes attributed to the Israeli military, apparently as part of Jerusalem’s campaign to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the region.

On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces conducted airstrikes in Syria to thwart a plan by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, working with allied local Shiite militias, to send a number of “killer drones” into Israel to attack targets in the north of the country, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.

Israeli forces in the north have been put on high alert, amid fears of a reprisal attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held emergency meetings with defense officials overnight and on Sunday amid the heightened tensions.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on Israel from any country in the area. Any country that allows its territory to be used for attacks against Israel will bear the consequences. I stress: The state will bear the consequences,” Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, said Sunday, during a tour of the Golan Heights with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.