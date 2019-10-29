Hiker dies in fall from cliff near Dead Sea

A 21-year-old from Jerusalem died Monday when he fell from a 30-meter (98-foot) cliff in Judean Desert.

Yerachmiel Yeshayahu had been hiking near the Samar wadi near Mitzpe Shalem, in the northern Dead Sea region.

His body was located after several hours of searching by police, the local Megilot Rescue Unit and the army’s 669 search and rescue unit.

Three other hikers were lightly injured, rescued with ropes and stretchers and treated on the scene.

Also on Monday, two former employees of a pre-military academy who organized a desert hike last year near the Dead Sea in which 10 teenagers were swept to their deaths by a flash flood were charged over their deaths.

Bnei Zion academy’s ex-director Yuval Kahan and ex-counselor Aviv Bardichev were charged in Beersheba District Court with 10 counts each of negligent homicide, which carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison per count.

In the indictment, prosecutors said the defendants’ “recklessness” and refusal to take precautions caused the deaths of the 10 high school seniors and the injury of two others.

According to the charge sheet, Bnei Zion administrators last April insisted on taking a group of 25 students on a hike near the Dead Sea, despite receiving numerous warnings about the severe weather.

In February, a father and his five children got lost overnight on a hike in near the northern Dead Sea before being rescued by a police helicopter.

In March, a 20-year-old American tourist fell to his death off a steep rock face while hiking in the Eilat Mountains in southern Israel.