Hunter Biden and Jewish wife have matching Hebrew tattoos

JTA — Hunter Biden and his wife shared their dramatic love story — and it includes matching Hebrew tattoos.

Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, told ABC that he married his now-wife Melissa Cohen Biden within six days of meeting her.

“I instantly fell in love with her,” Biden, 49, said in an interview that aired last week. “And then I’ve fallen in love with her more every day.”

Within days of meeting his Jewish wife, Biden got a tattoo with the word “shalom,” which means “peace” in Hebrew, to match one that she had. The pair wed in May.

Melissa Cohen Biden, 33, is a filmmaker from South Africa but is now a naturalized US citizen.

In the interview, Biden also spoke about his struggles with addiction and how he has sought treatment.

Hunter Biden isn’t the first in his family to marry a Jew. His late brother, Beau, married Hallie Olivere, who is Jewish. Following Beau’s death from brain cancer, Hunter and Hallie had a romantic relationship. Hunter’s sister Ashley is married to Howard Krein, a Jewish doctor.

An embattled US President Donald Trump has come out with guns blazing against the Bidens, repeatedly claiming without evidence that they are corrupt. Trump faces an impeachment investigation after testimony that he told Ukraine he would hold back military aid unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to the Bidens.

