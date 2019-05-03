IDF: 56 soldiers died since last Memorial Day, bringing total to 23,741

The number of Israeli casualties of war stand at 23,741 as of May 2019, according to figures published by the Defense Ministry on Friday ahead of Memorial Day next week.

Since last Memorial Day, 96 new names were added to the roster of those who died defending the country since 1860. Fifty-six were IDF soldiers and police, and 40 were disabled veterans who passed away due to complications from injuries sustained during their service.

The figures include all soldiers and police who died during their service over the past year, including as a result of accidents, suicide or illness.

Nine names were also added to the list of civilian Israeli terror victims who perished in attacks in the past year, the national insurance institute — Israel’s equivalent of social security — said on Friday, bringing the total to 3,146.

Israel’s Memorial Day will commence Tuesday evening with a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, when a one-minute siren will ring out across the country.

The Defense Ministry said around 1.5 million Israelis are expected to visit various military ceremonies or memorials next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A second, two-minute siren will sound Wednesday morning, launching various Memorial Day ceremonies for fallen soldiers centered at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl. A ceremony commemorating the terror victims is typically held later in the day.

On Wednesday evening, Memorial Day will end with the national torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl that will usher in Israel’s 71st Independence Day.

Israel’s Memorial Day was established in 1951 by then-prime minister and defense minister David Ben-Gurion, who set it for the 4th of Iyar on the Jewish calendar, the day before Independence Day.