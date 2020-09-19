IDF detains 4 who crossed from Gaza Strip carrying knife

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday arrested four suspects who crossed over the fence from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the army said.

A knife was found in the possession of the four. Troops questioned them at the scene.

The military did not say whether the four were then arrested or sent back into Gaza.

Tensions have been high along the Gaza border, with Tuesday seeing 15 rockets launched at Israeli communities on the day Israel signed US-brokered peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Two men were injured, one of them severely, when one of the rockets slammed into a street in Ashdod.

Israel carried out several airstrikes in Gaza in response to the rocket attacks.

The rocket fire represented the first attacks since an unofficial ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and terror groups in the Strip late last month and the largest barrage since February.

Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations brokered an unofficial ceasefire agreement between Israel and terror groups in the Strip last month, following weeks of heightened tensions between the two sides that saw hundreds of balloon-borne arson devices flown into Israel, sparking numerous fires.

The border has been calm since Wednesday.