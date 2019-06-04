In parting remarks, Shaked predicts political comeback

Outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked hinted at a political comeback on Tuesday as she bade farewell to colleagues after four years at the helm of the ministry.

“I had planned to continue my work here for another four years… but unfortunately, that plan went a little wrong,” she said at a leaving ceremony at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem.

In remarks directed to her yet-to-be-named successor, Shaked said: “Take care of this office, because I definitely intend to return.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu fired Shaked along with her co-leader at the New Right party, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, on Sunday in a cabinet shakeup ahead of the September elections.

The move was widely seen as a way to prevent the once-popular right-wing ministers from using their positions to bolster their campaigns ahead of the snap polls.

In April, Bennett and Shaked’s New Right party failed to clear the electoral threshold, leaving the ministers out of the Knesset. But with Netanyahu failing to form a coalition and the announcement of new elections on September 17, they now have a second chance to be elected.

After the firings, Bennett announced he would run in the September elections as the leader of the New Right. Shaked, who was noticeably absent from his Sunday night press conference, has not indicated if or with whom she will run.

In recent days, reports had proliferated that Shaked was interested in running as a member of Netanyahu’s Likud.

Shaked’s placement on Likud’s slate was seen as a potential boon for the party, but Hebrew media reported Sunday that the prime minister had ruled out any such move. Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, vetoed Shaked’s return to Likud during coalition negotiations last week.

Initially, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu would temporarily assume the roles of education and justice ministers until replacements were found, but after backlash over him holding the latter portfolio with corruption indictments hanging over his head, his office backtracked and announced that interim ministers would be appointed by Tuesday.

According to a television report, Netanyahu plans to fill the vacated cabinet seats with members of his own party.

Likud’s Yariv Levin, currently minister of tourism as well as immigration and absorption, has long been angling for the Justice Ministry, but on Sunday said he had no interest in serving there in an interim capacity.

Bezalel Smotrich of the Union of Right-Wing Parties in recent days has called on Netanyahu to appoint him as Shaked’s replacement, but his comments this week calling for Israel to be ruled by Jewish religious law drew ire from Likud and opposition lawmakers.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily on Tuesday quoted members of Netanyahu’s party as saying that Smotrich “can forget about the justice portfolio now. After those statements, Netanyahu won’t let him be justice minister.”