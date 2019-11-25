Iranian online dissident shot dead in Istanbul — reports
Turkish media publish footage of alleged November 14 hit on opposition activist Massoud Molavi
Massoud Molavi, an ex-contractor of #Iran's Ministry of Defense, defected to #Tukey and started "Black Box" News Channel is assassinated in Istanbul 6 days ago #iranportests @Rewards4Justice @WalidPhares @AmirTaheri4 @nuskowi @mdubowitz @FredFleitz @KenTimmerman @PahlaviReza pic.twitter.com/p6cVdc1WzY— Center for Persian Studies (@PersianStudies) November 22, 2019
ISTANBUL, Turkey — An Iranian man who ran an opposition social media site was gunned down earlier this month in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Monday.
Massoud Molavi, said to be in his mid-30s, was murdered on the street while walking with a friend in the Sisli district of Istanbul on November 14, according to Turkey’s DHA news agency.
Bullet casings were found at the scene. CCTV footage, released by another agency, IHA, appeared to show the moment of the killing.
Molavi helped run a channel on Telegram called “Black Box,” which published corruption allegations against members of the government, judiciary and intelligence services, and claimed to have contacts within the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran opposition journalist who exposed government corruption assassinated in Istanbul https://t.co/4oBsiENJhW via @The_NewArab pic.twitter.com/DilqiIh7e2
— Araby.org Community (@ArabyOrg) November 25, 2019
Turkish police told DHA that investigations were ongoing, and that they had no information at present on Molavi’s background.
Iran’s intelligence services are known to have a sizable presence in neighboring Turkey, where many exiled Iranians live, and many more come on vacation.
In April 2017, the owner of a leading Persian-language satellite entertainment channel, GEM TV, was shot dead in his car by unknown individuals in Istanbul.
Said Karimian was a British citizen of Iranian origin, and ran GEM TV from Dubai, offering Western programs to Persian-speaking audiences, including US game shows and Turkish soaps.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments