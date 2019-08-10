Iranian woman pleads guilty in Minnesota in tech smuggling case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — An Iranian woman has pleaded guilty in Minnesota to conspiring to facilitate the illegal export of technology from the US to Iran.

Forty-year-old Negar Ghodskani entered her plea Friday before US District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis. Ghodskani was indicted in 2015 in Minnesota and arrested in Australia in 2017, where she became the subject of a long extradition fight.

Her attorney, Robert Richman, said she arrived in the US last month after she stopped fighting extradition. He said she pleaded guilty because she wanted to accept responsibility for her actions and that they’ll ask the judge to sentence her to time served.

Federal prosecutors say Ghodskani and others established a front company in Malaysia to illegally obtain restricted technology from American companies, including one in Minnesota.