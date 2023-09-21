Israel and US hold joint air defense drill to counter major rocket barrage

The Defense Ministry on Thursday said it had wrapped up a joint air defense drill with the United States, which simulated major rocket barrages on Israel.

The ministry said the drill included the use of the entirety of Israel’s multi-layered air defenses, made up of the short-range Iron Dome, the medium-range David’s Sling, and the long-range Arrow and Patriot systems.

The US forces used Patriot, AEGIS and THAAD systems.

All of the Israeli and American air defenses were operated from Elbit’s so-called Israeli Test-Bed battle lab, which “presents real-time data that helps with a comprehensive investigation of the drill,” allowing the forces to update various procedures relating to the systems, the ministry said.

Oren Sabag, an Elbit official said the battle lab “allows to simulate complex aerial defense scenarios and serves as an advanced environment for integrated training and research capabilities,” calling the system “world-leading.”

“We are proud to once again host this important joint exercise… and to contribute to the cooperation and strengthening of the air defense array of the State of Israel,” Sabag added.

The ministry said the joint drill comes as part of “the ongoing cooperation between the armies, is aimed at improving the level of competence of the troops, and increasing the coordination between the forces.”

The Israeli military regularly conducts various training drills with the US military, including air force exercises and missile defense drills.

In January, the Israel Defense Forces and US Central Command held a major drill in Israel, Juniper Oak 2023, the largest-ever joint exercise held by the Israeli and American militaries.