Israel at UN says Europe’s ‘automatic’ support for Palestinians harming peace

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Wednesday that European countries’ “automatic” support for the Palestinians is preventing the resumption of peace talks between the sides.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Danon slammed the “automatic support of some European countries” for the Palestinian position.

“When Palestinians see that their battles are being fought for them, why would they agree to come to the negotiating table where they would have to compromise?” Danon said, according to quotes released from his office.

“If you want to truly help, you must change your approach because your criticism is preventing direct negotiations.”

He echoed the remarks later while speaking to the Security Council, calling the approach “Pavlovian.”

At the Security Council meeting, the Palestinian ambassador, Riyad Mansour, slammed the US for its Monday announcement that it no longer views Israel’s settlements in the West Bank as illegal.

Mansour said the announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not have any effect on the situation in Israel or the West Bank.

“The illegal announcement by the US violates international law and will not affect the legal or political situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories or East Jerusalem, it will only affect the image and credibility of the US, or what is left of it,” he told council members.

Danon also addressed the question, praising the US decision as “righting a historical wrong.”

“Judea and Samaria are inseparable parts of the Jewish people’s homeland. This is not a recent development or claim, but a historical truth that will never again be denied,” he said.

He slammed the international community for using “questionable legal tools” to try to solve “a political conflict.”

The Security Council meeting saw the British, German, French, Belgian and Polish envoys express opposition to Israeli settlements, with British Ambassador Karen Pierce calling them “illegal” and saying they “hurt prospects for peace.”