Israel reports 488 new virus cases in past 24 hours, the largest single-day jump

The Health Ministry announced 274 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday evening, bringing the total in Israel to 1,930.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 488 new cases, the biggest one-day jump yet in the country. The previous record was the 371 cases reported over the preceding 24 hour period.

The surge in new cases came as the country recorded its second and third deaths from the virus.

According to the ministry, 34 people with COVID-19 are in serious condition, while 45 are in moderate condition. Another 1,795 people have mild symptoms.

There have now been 51 Israelis who have recovered from the virus.

Of those who are infected, 349 are being treated at hospitals and 652 are at home. Hotels run by the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command for people with mild symptoms are housing 161 coronavirus patients.

Over 71,000 Israelis are in quarantine, down from nearly 75,000 reported Monday. In total, over 135,000 have spent time in self-isolation, almost 6,000 more than the number reported on Monday morning.

The rise in cases has come alongside a boost in the number of tests for the virus, with 3,743 people tested between Monday and Tuesday mornings. On Monday morning the ministry said it had tested 3,230 in the previous 24-hour period.

Based on Tuesday morning’s figures, Israel is in 21st place on a list of cases by countries hit by the virus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University virus website, which collates information on the global outbreak. China remains at the top, followed by Italy, the US, and Spain.

Israel was set to announce drastic new restrictions on public movement it hopes will help stanch the spread of the virus, though policy experts expect any effect to only be seen in 10 days or more.

The cabinet was convening Tuesday evening to discuss the new emergency regulations tightening the country’s lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic, even as citizens remain in the dark about what the new rules entail.

According to media reports, the new ordinances will ban outdoor exercise and limit residents from strolling 100 meters away from their homes. They will also include new restrictions on restaurants and are expected to see public transportation scaled back, if not canceled entirely.