Israeli locksmith lends a hand to ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Coster-Waldau
The keyslayer

Danish actor, who famously portrayed Jaime Lannister on hit HBO series, thanks Shahar Efraim for ‘saving’ him when he was locked out of LA home

Today, 5:22 am
This image released by HBO shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in an episode of "Game of Thrones," which aired Sunday, Aug. 6. (AP)
Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who famously portrayed Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” said that he was “saved” by an Israeli in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Coster-Waldau wrote in an Instagram post that he was “locked out and was saved by this Israeli Shahar. Thank you.”

He ended the post to his 3.3 million followers with the seemingly well-intentioned but misspelled farewell “Shabbat shamim.”

He shared a photo originally posted from the account of a user identifying himself as Shahar Efraim, apparently an Israeli locksmith living in Los Angeles.

An Instagram post from July 5, 2019, showing Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, right, with Israeli Shahar Efraim.

The actor was one of the stars of the show and was widely acclaimed for playing the one-handed knight known as “the kingslayer,” who was doomed by a love affair with his sister.

