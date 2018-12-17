Israeli man, 26, dies in car accident in Aruba

An Israeli man living in the Caribbean island of Aruba was killed Sunday in a car accident on the island.

Eden Shimoni, 26, was employed on the island as a salesman for a beauty products company.

His family has been notified, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Israel’s embassy in Holland — Aruba, located off the coast of Venezuela, is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands — is helping the authorities make the arrangements to transport Shimoni’s body home.

There were no immediate details available about the circumstances surrounding Shimoni’s accident.

In November, the Foreign Ministry announced that an Israeli tourist, a young woman, had died during a trip to the South American country of Bolivia. The 22-year-old was hit on the head by a falling rock, Hebrew-language media reported. Earlier this year, a 23-year-old man was killed in the country when the all-terrain vehicle in which he was traveling flipped over in the capital, La Paz.