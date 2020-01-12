Israeli pop stars Static & Ben El drop new song with US rapper Pitbull
Duo, who signed international contract facilitated by Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban, release new single as part of collaboration with Universal Music Group
Israeli pop duo Static & Ben El Tavori on Friday released a new single in collaboration with US rapper Pitbull, as part of an international contract facilitated by Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban.
The pair, who started as YouTube artists before becoming a national sensation with a series of hit songs, signed the 10-year deal in 2018 with a US record company affiliated with Saban, who last week launched a new music company called Saban Music Group and signed a $500 million-deal with record giant Universal Music Group.
The new song, called “Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)”, is part of that deal, and has garnered some 2 million views on YouTube in its first two days.
It is accompanied by a music video produced by Israel’s Roms Studios.
Saban is mentioned in the lyrics — in the first verse, Pitbull says: “Here’s a little story about my friend Haim, gave me a call about a hit I said count me in.”
The song samples Ini Kamoze’s 1994 hit “Here Comes the Hotstepper.” Last Tuesday, Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee also dropped a new single sampling that song, called Muévelo.
comments