Israeli tourist falls to his death while hiking in Spain

An Israeli man died in Spain on Sunday while hiking in the scenic mountains in the country’s north, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The 22-year-old was killed after falling from a ridge on the Rodellar Mountain in the Sierra de Guara mountains.

The statement said the man’s family had been informed and the Israeli embassy in Spain was working to return his body home for burial.

According to Spanish media reports, the Israeli hiker died Sunday afternoon after falling over 30 meters from a ledge overlooking the Cueva de los Cazadore (Cave of the Hunters). According to the news site 20 Minutos, the man was airlifted to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

Reports said the man was traveling in a group.

The region of Rodellar is a magnet for rock climbers from all over the world, featuring some of the most challenging and unique rock faces on the planet. The area sees thousands of visitors a year.

The 22-year-old was the fourth Israeli killed in a hiking accident this summer.

Last month, a 30-year-old tourist from Emek Hefer died in southern Germany after falling down a steep rock face while hiking to Adolf Hitler’s infamous “Eagle’s Nest” estate in the Bavarian Alps. Days later, a college student from Haifa died after getting lost on a hike in Ethiopia. In July, an engineer from Haifa fell to his death while guiding a sunrise hike near the Russian-Georgian border.