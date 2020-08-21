Key suspect in Eilat gang rape case claims he tried to help victim

A key suspect in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel earlier this month denied any wrongdoing Thursday, while police claimed he admitted to filming the assault.

Ahead of an Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court session in the case, the man — his head covered by a towel — told reporters at the courthouse he attempted to help the victim and never assaulted her.

“The truth will come to light,” he said. “You’ll be hearing a lot from me. We’ll respond in an orderly fashion.”

However, a police representative told the court the man admitted to filming what happened inside the hotel room.

The man, a resident of Hadera in his 20s, is regarded as one of the main suspects among the 14 arrested thus far in a case that has roiled the country.

His remand was extended Thursday by six days along with that of another main suspect, also from Hadera.

Ten of the arrested suspects are minors, and all of their names are barred from publication by a court order.

Four suspects have been released from custody under restrictive conditions, with the rest remanded by the court.

The manager of the Red Sea Hotel, where the alleged assault took place, was questioned and placed under arrest on Sunday on suspicion of failing to prevent a crime and interfering in a police investigation. On Monday she was released to house arrest.

The case shocked the country and spurred calls for reforms, as testimony indicated that a large group of men lined up outside the intoxicated girl’s hotel room, waiting their turn to rape her, as eyewitnesses failed to intervene.

On Sunday, hundreds protested in Tel Aviv against government policies on sexual violence, with smaller rallies taking place in Haifa, Kiryat Ono, Beersheba and other locations. Also Sunday thousands of Israelis observed a symbolic work stoppage to denounce sexual violence against women. The hour-long strike at noon was held “to protest the growing violence against women and girls in Israel, and lack of sufficient punishment,” said women’s group Building an Alternative.

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir said Monday he would form a professional team to create a plan for the prevention of sexual violence at hotels and increase guests’ security at establishments.

A senior police official told Channel 12 Sunday that investigators have evidence that strengthens the 16-year-old victim’s claims.

“This whole case is based on her testimony and this testimony is supported, among other things, by the findings we have collected so far,” he said.

The official said the evidence indicates the rape went on for a long time, and the investigators have sensitive material they are not willing to reveal yet.

“This is a shocking rape that went on for many hours,” he said.

Investigators believe the number of assailants was likely in the double digits, the Walla news site reported. Initial reports indicated the number of assailants was as high as 30, but the girl’s lawyer said that figure had not come from her client, and it has since been called into question as it reportedly came from the first suspect who was arrested.