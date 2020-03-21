Liberman urges Blue and White-Likud unity government — no matter who leads it

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Saturday said he supported a unity government composed only of Israel’s two large parties, Likud and Blue and White, no matter who led it.

“We must get a wide consensus among the people. I agree to [Blue and White chief Benny] Gantz being prime minister first; I will agree to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu as well if there is agreement between the two big parties,” he told Channel 12.

Liberman said all other factions should remain outside.

He also accused Netanyahu of “exploiting the coronavirus in order to skip over political procedures.”

Liberman argued that it was inappropriate for Netanyahu, who has been appearing on an almost daily basis in briefings to the press, to serve as the spokesman for the government’s response, saying an apolitical individual should be appointed, similar to during the Gulf War when Army Radio’s Nachman Shai would provide regular updates to the public.

He added: “There’s a lot of talk [by Netanyahu] and not enough action… Not enough respirators, not enough tests. Labs aren’t working on weekends. In an emergency situation like this, it’s absolute insanity.”

Gantz on Saturday promised supporters who rallied outside of his home that he would make sure the Knesset was back up and running on Monday after Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein ordered the parliament shuttered last week.

“On Monday we will re-establish the Knesset and we will do everything to pass laws and keep our promises,” he said.

Edelstein, Netanyahu and their Likud party were accused by rivals this week of using the coronavirus outbreak to weaken Israel’s democracy. Gantz warned Friday that steps to stifle parliament were bringing Israel closer to a “dictatorship.”

Edelstein on Wednesday shut down the Knesset plenum, blocking votes on issues where there was a 61-strong majority against Netanyahu’s transitional government.

Edelstein’s move prevented Knesset votes that would have enabled parliamentary oversight of the government’s far-reaching measures to tackle the virus. He cited the need for unity talks with Blue and White and regulations restricting lawmakers from convening, but has been accused of using the crisis as cover for undemocratic action. President Reuven Rivlin later Wednesday telephoned Edelstein and urged him to reopen parliament, citing harm to Israeli democracy. Edelstein later said he would reopen the plenum this coming Monday.

Blue and White filed a petition Thursday against Edelstein’s decision to prevent the Knesset from convening, which the High Court of Justice will hear Sunday.

Meanwhile a Channel 13 report Friday said Likud and Blue and White were closing in on an agreement to form an emergency unity government, with a rotation as prime minister between Netanyahu and Gantz.

The report, which cited senior leaders from both parties, said they were working on a compromise agreement for a three-year term, with safeguards to ensure that the prime minister role would be handed over by Netanyahu to Gantz at the half way point.

However, it noted that the talks were still in a delicate stage and could well yet fall apart.

Under the plan, Netanyahu would serve first as prime minister in an emergency government that would only deal with the coronavirus crisis. If the crisis passes, the power-sharing arrangement could be broadened into a national unity government.

To ensure that Netanyahu does not dissolve the Knesset when the time comes to hand over power, the plan includes a legal agreement that if something like that were to happen, Gantz would become interim prime minister, the report said.

But several stumbling blocks still remained, including a key disagreement over who would head the Justice Ministry, seen as key amid allegations Netanyahu has sought to subvert the rule of law as he tries to avoid his corruption trial, which was due to start this week but has been postponed to May amid the coronavirus crisis.

Channel 12, in a separate report, said the sides were discussing a proposal to have a justice minister from one party and a deputy from the other, who would have to co-sign on major developments.

Gantz was also said to be facing opposition to joining a Netanyahu government from Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid, with Channel 13 saying there was “a lot of tension” between the two in recent days over the issue.

It was possible, the report said, that Gantz could break with Lapid’s Yesh Atid faction, and go into the unity government with just some 18 of the party’s 33 MKs. However, this would leave him vastly outnumbered by the Netanyahu-led right-wing and religious bloc.

Media reports said Gantz and party No. 4 Gabi Ashkenazi were in favor of a unity government, while Lapid and party No. 3 Moshe Ya’alon were refusing, meaning Blue and White could end up splitting.

Blue and White have denied reports of a possible split as “political spin.”