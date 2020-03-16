Likud minister enters Knesset despite possible exposure to COVID-19

Three Knesset members have reportedly been exposed to the husband of a COVID-19 patient who is also suspected of carrying the virus.

Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Blue and White MKs Ram Ben-Barak and Alon Shuster were asked by Knesset security not to attend the 23rd Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday over the possible virus link.

The Blue and White lawmakers stayed away, but Hanegbi entered parliament despite the Knesset order. His office said the minister received just 10 minutes’ notice before the swearing-in, at which point he was already in the Knesset.

“Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and MKs Ram Ben-Barak and Alon Shuster participated on Wednesday in an emergency gathering of local authorities in Kfar Maccabiah on the subject of farming in the shadow of the coronavirus,” a statement by Hanegbi’s office, carried by Channel 12, said.

“MKs Ben-Barak and Shuster were asked by the Knesset Guard not to attend their swearing-in today, after it was known that at this gathering there was a man whose wife had been infected by the virus,” it said.

“Ten minutes before the swearing-in, the Knesset Guard also informed Hanegbi of the matter. The minister remained in his office, went up to give his oath while maintaining a notable distance from others, and left the Knesset.”

According to Hanegbi’s office, the three lawmakers will be informed later on Monday night whether the man had tested positive for coronavirus.

Monday’s ceremony saw members of the 23rd Knesset take their oaths in batches of three as a health precaution. There were no additional guests invited to the ceremony and Knesset security was administering fever tests outside the parliament.

Israel has banned all gatherings of over 10 people to stem the outbreak, which has infected over 255 Israelis as of Monday.