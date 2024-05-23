The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Reports of interceptor missile fired over Eilat; no rocket sirens sound
People in Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat report seeing an interceptor missile launch in the area.
No sirens sounded.
The IDF has no immediate comment.
Reports of an interceptor missile launch over Eilat. No sirens sounded. pic.twitter.com/nO4Ti8omP2
— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 23, 2024
‘How did this happen?’: IDF spokesman vows military will answer questions raised by Nahal Oz abduction video
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari vows that the military will provide answers to questions raised following the publication of a video showing the abduction of five female soldiers from the Nahal Oz base by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.
“Daniella, Karina, Liri, Agam and Naama, it is impossible to stand here tonight without commenting on the video that all of Israel and the world saw,” he says, opening a press conference.
“We failed to protect you and your friends, soldiers and many civilians,” Hagari says. “We are responsible and obligated to bring you home.”
“I know that the video raises tough and sharp questions, including how did something like this happen,” he says.
“We in the IDF have the responsibility to provide in-depth answers to these questions first to the families and then to the public,” Hagari says.
“On October 7, the IDF failed to defend. Now we have the responsibility to investigate in-depth and correct,” he continues.
He says the meaning of “correcting” the IDF’s mistakes is to “ensure that another October 7 won’t be carried out on any of our borders.”
Far-right activists loot another truck in West Bank; unclear whether it was actually carrying aid to Gaza
For the second time in hours, extremist Israelis in the West Bank have blocked and looted a truck being driven by a Palestinian driver who they thought was delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The latest incident takes place near the illegal Givat Asaf outpost.
It is not immediately clear whether the truck was actually carrying aid for Gaza, and activists have on several occasions targeted trucks that were simply carrying commercial goods, assaulting the drivers in the process.
As with earlier today, there are no reports of arrests, as attacks by violent settlers are rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities, leading the US and other Western countries to begin issuing sanctions against the extremists earlier this year.
צומת גבעת אסף בבנימין: פעילי "מטה לא נשכח" חסמו ופירקו תכולת משאית פלסטינית, בטענה שמדובר במשאית סיוע לעזה. כוחות צבא במקום, לא ידוע על עצורים pic.twitter.com/Jn5th6E6kG
— הוד בראל Hod Barel (@hod_barel) May 23, 2024
IDF: Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion commander killed by Israeli forces in a tunnel in northern Gaza
The commander of Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion was killed by Israeli forces in a tunnel in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza, the military says.
Hussien Fiad was responsible for “many anti-tank missile attacks launched at Israel during the war, and well as launching many mortars at [northern Gaza border] communities,” the IDF says in a statement.
The IDF says Fiad was killed in a tunnel in a joint operation carried out by the 98th Division and special forces of the Air Force and the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering unit.
His killing is “part of the 98th Division’s fighting effort above and below ground, to find and destroy tunnel networks and eliminate the terrorists hiding inside,” the military adds.
Greek-owned ship targeted by missile off Yemen – maritime security firms
DUBAI – A missile attack targeted a Greek-owned cargo vessel off Yemen a short while ago without causing any casualties or damage, according to maritime security agencies.
There is no immediate claim of responsibility, but Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have waged a campaign of attacks against Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in a show of support for Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.
The Joint Maritime Information Centre, which is run by a Western-led naval task force in the region, identifies the vessel targeted in the latest attack as the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Yannis.
Global tracking service MarineTraffic says the ship was en route from Russia to Kenya and identifies its owner and operator as Greek shipping firm Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited.
Maritime security firm Ambrey says the vessel was likely targeted “due to its listed operator’s ongoing trade with Israel” and that the attempted attack on the Yannis occurred 68 nautical miles off the rebel-controlled Yemeni port city of Hodeida.
“The vessel had undergone what she described as a ‘missile attack’ at the location,” it says, adding that “no injuries or damage were reported.”
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the Royal Navy, reports “a missile impacting the water in close proximity” to the ship, adding that the “vessel and all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call.”
The rebel attacks on shipping along the vital trade route have prompted countermeasures by a Western-led naval task force and reprisal strikes on Houthi targets by British and US warplanes.
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza after halting for two days due to looting
UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations has resumed transporting humanitarian aid arriving at a US-built pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip after halting deliveries for two days because some truckloads of supplies were intercepted by Palestinians.
Aid deliveries began arriving at a US-built pier on Friday as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the densely-populated coastal enclave amid the ongoing war with Hamas.
The UN has said at least 500 trucks a day are needed to enter Gaza.
Ten truckloads of aid – driven from the pier site by UN contractors – were received on Friday at a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir El Balah. But on Saturday, only five loads made it to the warehouse after 11 others were intercepted.
The UN halted transport for two days while it came up with a new route.
WFP spokesperson Shaza Moghraby says that deliveries resumed on Tuesday with 17 trucks arriving at the warehouse, while yesterday there were 27 trucks.
“All commodities have been accounted for to my knowledge and no incidents were reported,” Moghraby says, adding that some aid is for WFP to distribute, while the rest is for other aid groups operating in Gaza.
A US official says that so far some 800 metric tons of aid have been delivered off the pier to a staging area. USAID says that as of Tuesday more than 307 metric tons of aid have been transported from “to onward points in Gaza.”
The aid offloaded at the pier comes via a maritime corridor from Cyprus, where it is first inspected by Israel.
IDF downs one explosive-laden drone from Lebanon, another lands in Kiryat Shmona area; none hurt
Two explosive-laden drones were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel a short while ago. According to the IDF, one of the drones was shot down by a fighter jet, while the second struck the Kiryat Shmona area.
There are no injuries in the attack.
The military also says that fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon a short while ago.
The targets included buildings used by the terror group in Ayta ash-Shab, Rab Thalathine and Markaba, and another building and two observation posts in Odaisseh.
מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר שורת מטרות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון.
בין המטרות שהותקפו, מבנים צבאיים של חיזבאללה במרחבים עייתא א-שעב רב א-תלתין ומרכבא, מבנה צבאי ושתי עמדות תצפית של הארגון במרחב אל-עדייסא שבדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/5X8gPli7Ji
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 23, 2024
Gantz calls for state commission of inquiry into failures that led to October 7 ‘as soon as possible’
National Unity chair Benny Gantz calls for the opening of a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to October 7 “as soon as possible,” stating that he will personally submit a proposal for its establishment.
“We’ve all seen the difficult video of the kidnapping in Nahal Oz, we’ve all seen the public debate about whether or not warning was given to the prime minister. There is no doubt, the period and the events leading up to October 7, and the continuation of the campaign since then, are a national upheaval that we must learn from,” Gantz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet, says in a video message.
The statement comes after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released harrowing footage yesterday showing the abduction of five female soldiers from the Nahal Oz base by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.
“At this time, it is no longer enough that we take responsibility for what happened. We must take responsibility and act, so that it never happens again,” Gantz continues, insisting that “the only way to do this is through a state commission of inquiry that should be set up as soon as possible.”
“I intend to soon submit a proposed resolution for its establishment, so that the committee can organize itself for the start of work on a date that will be agreed upon,” he says.
Several hours before Gantz’s statement, the IDF stated, in response to a freedom of information request by the Hatzlacha NGO, that over a period of several months last year, the prime minister had received four separate communiques from Military Intelligence warning him about how the country’s enemies were viewing the social upheaval in Israel at the time.
Netanyahu rejected the claim, countering that not only was “there no warning in any of the documents about Hamas’s intentions to attack Israel from Gaza, but they instead give a completely opposite assessment.”
Netanyahu has insisted on waiting for a state commission of inquiry to make determinations regarding the culpability of the government — which he insists cannot take place while the war in Gaza is ongoing.
Last weekend, Gantz threatened to bolt the coalition unless Netanyahu significantly changes his approach to managing the ongoing war in Gaza.
Iran’s Raisi buried after death in helicopter crash, wrapping up days of funeral rites
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is laid to rest, according to state media, concluding days of funeral rites attended by throngs of mourners after his death in a helicopter crash.
Hundreds of thousands march in his hometown of Mashhad to bid farewell to Raisi ahead of his burial following processions in the cities of Tabriz, Qom, Tehran and Birjand.
The 63-year-old died on Sunday alongside his foreign minister and six others after their helicopter went down in the country’s mountainous northwest while returning from a dam inauguration on the border with Azerbaijan.
Once the five days of public mourning, announced on Monday, have passed, the authorities including acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber will focus on organizing an election for a new president set for June 28.
Men and women, who were mainly clad in black chadors and clutching white flowers, crowd the main boulevard of Mashhad, the Islamic Republic’s second city in the northeast where Raisi was born.
Some hold aloft placards paying tribute to Raisi as the “man of the battlefield” as a large truck carrying his body drove through the sea of mourners.
Posters of Raisi, black flags and Shiite symbols are erected along the streets of Mashhad, particularly around Raisi’s final resting place — the Imam Reza shrine, a key mausoleum visited by millions of pilgrims every year.
Earlier, thousands of people holding images of Raisi and waving flags lined the streets of Birjand, capital of the eastern province of South Khorasan, for the procession of Raisi’s coffin.
Netanyahu on northern border: Israel has ‘detailed, important, even surprising plans’ for Hezbollah
Israel has “detailed, important, even surprising plans” to deal with Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says during a visit to IDF Northern Command headquarters.
“But I do not share these plans with the enemy,” he says, adding that the plans have two goals – to restore security to the north and to allow civilians to return home.
“We are determined to achieve both things together,” he says after the visit, which was also attended by the head of the Northern Command, and of Divisions 91, 36 and 146.
Since October 8, Hezbollah-led forces have attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying it is doing so to support Gaza amid the war there.
So far, the skirmishes on the border have resulted in 10 civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 14 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been several attacks from Syria, without any injuries.
Hezbollah has named 312 members who have been killed by Israel during the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 61 operatives from other terror groups, a Lebanese soldier, and dozens of civilians have been killed.
