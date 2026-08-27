Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
1 reported dead in Israeli drone strike in Gaza City
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports one dead and several wounded in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City a short while ago.
The military tells The Times of Israel that it targeted a terror operative, with further details to be provided later.
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