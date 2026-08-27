Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

1 reported dead in Israeli drone strike in Gaza City

By Emanuel Fabian 27 August 2026, 5:16 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports one dead and several wounded in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City a short while ago.

The military tells The Times of Israel that it targeted a terror operative, with further details to be provided later.

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