103-year-old Iranian woman survives coronavirus — report

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reports, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease.

The unnamed woman was hospitalized in the central city of Semnan for about a week, IRNA news agency says.

But she was “discharged after making a complete recovery,” Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi is quoted as saying by IRNA.

The woman is the second elderly patient in Iran to have survived the disease. The other is a 91-year-old man from Kerman, in the southeast of Iran, the news agency said.

After being sick for three days, he recovered on Monday despite having pre-existing medical conditions including high blood pressure and asthma, it adds.

The report does not say how the pair were treated.

