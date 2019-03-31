2 East Jerusalem men to lose their residency status for terror involvement

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Rocket warning sirens sound in Gaza area communities
Air raid sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regions of southern Israel.
The military says it is investigating what triggered the system.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
— Judah Ari Gross
Attorney general rejects demand to order security cabinet meeting on Gaza
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit rejects Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s request that he order the security cabinet to convene for talks on the Gaza Strip.
Mandelblit’s pronouncement comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a security cabinet meeting in response to Bennett’s demand.
Bennett, who is campaigning to be appointed defense minister after elections on April 9, has strongly criticized Netanyahu over his policies toward Gaza in the wake of recent violence emanating from the Palestinian enclave.
After Golan move, Abbas says US will let Israel annex parts of West Bank
Following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas says the White House will next allow Israel to annex parts of the West Bank.
“What is coming from the United States is more dangerous. It will tell Israel, ‘annex part of the Palestinian land and give what remains of it self-rule and grant the Gaza Strip a nominal state for Hamas to play with,’” Abbas says at the Arab League summit in Tunisia.
— Adam Rasgon
UN chief says ‘no plan B’ to two-state solution
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Arab League summit in Tunisia and calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.
“There is no Plan B. Without two states, there is no solution,” he says.
Guterres also notes recent violence between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip, calling it “a tragic reminder of the fragility of the situation.”
Turning to Syria, Guterres says any plan for resolving the Syrian civil war must respect the country’s territorial integrity, “including the occupied Golan.”
US President Donald Trump last week recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed in a move rejected internationally.
2 East Jerusalem men to lose their residency status for terror involvement
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says he will revoke the residency status of two East Jerusalem residents over their involvement in terror attacks.
Deri announces the move after he says he received a green light to do so from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
The two East Jerusalem men whose status as permanent residents will be pulled are Azhak Arfa, who is imprisoned for his role in a 2011 bombing attack at a Jerusalem bus stop in which two people were killed, and Munir Rajbi, who was involved in a 2003 suicide bombing on a bus in Haifa that killed 17 people.
London police hunt for suspect behind ‘random’ stabbing spree
British police are searching for a suspect behind a series of stabbings in London.
London’s Metropolitan Police say the first stabbing took place on the capital’s Aberdeen Road Saturday evening and was followed by three more stabbings, the last of which was this morning.
A detective says the incidents appear to be linked and that at this point there is nothing indicating they were terror related.
“We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor,” Stuart Smillie says in a police statement.
Son of rabbi killed in terror shooting dies following car crash
The son of a rabbi killed in a 2016 terror attack dies of injuries sustained in a car crash.
Shlomi Mark was injured Friday near the southern city of Kiryat Gat. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Mark was the son of a Miki Mark, the director of the Otniel yeshiva in the West Bank who gunned down while driving with his family.
Likud MK Yehudah Glick, a resident of Otniel, says the funeral will be held tomorrow in Jerusalem.
שנתיים וחצי אחרי שאביו נרצח בפיגוע ואמו נפצעה קשה – שלומי מרק, בנו של הרב מיכי ז"ל נהרג בתאונת דרכים
— Carmel Dangor (@carmeldangor) March 31, 2019
Saudi king ‘absolutely rejects’ undermining of Syrian sovereignty over Golan
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman says his kingdom “absolutely rejects” any move that negates Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the area as Israeli.
The Saudi monarch is speaking in Tunisia’s capital of Tunis, where Arab leaders are meeting for the Arab League summit.
Trump last week officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed.
Trump’s decision has been condemned by Syria and its allies Russia and Iran, as well as European and Arab countries that enjoy close ties with the US, which view the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian territory.
In his remarks, Salman also repeats Riyadh’s call for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem, according to Reuters.
