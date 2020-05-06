The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
30-year-old Jerusalem woman killed in apartment fire
A 30-year-old woman is killed in an apartment fire in Jerusalem‘s Malha neighborhood.
Rescue workers do not find anyone else trapped in the apartment building.
Separately, a 35-year-old woman is seriously injured in a fire in an apartment in the southern city of Beersheba.
She is taken by paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Soroka Medical Center.
Ex-Mossad official sees ‘real possibility’ for prisoner swap between Israel, Hamas
A former Mossad official who was involved in the 2011 Shalit deal expresses optimism about the possibility of a prisoner swap between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group.
“It seems there is a real possibility at the moment for a deal between Hamas and Israel for the release of the captives and the missing,” David Meidan tells German weekly Die Ziet. “The gaps aren’t so great.”
According to the Die Ziet report, a top Swiss diplomat, two senior German intelligence officials and an Egyptian general are serving as mediators between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who both crossed into Gaza on their own accord. It is also holding the remains of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed in the 2014 Gaza war.
Top health official says Israel preparing to conduct 100,000 serological tests
The director-general of the Health Ministry says Israel is preparing for serological tests on 100,000 Israelis to see how widespread the coronavirus is in the country ahead of a possible second wave.
“This is the most important mission: Get ready for the next wave, especially a wave during wintertime,” Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells The New York Times. “Luckily, the COVID-19 caught us post-influenza season. But we can’t assume that there’s not going to be a next wave or that it will be during summertime.”
He says that if only a small percentage of Israelis have been exposed to COVID-19, Israel’s health system could struggle mightily to deal with a fresh outbreak of the virus.
American envoy says US could recognize annexation in West Bank in coming weeks
David Friedman, the American ambassador to Israel, says the United States could recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank in the coming weeks if the Jewish state declares it is annexing these areas.
“When the mapping process is over, when the Israeli government agrees to freeze building in the same parts of Area C that isn’t designated for the application of sovereignty and when the prime minister agrees to negotiate with the Palestinians on the basis of the Trump plan — and he already agreed to this on the first day — we’ll recognize Israel’s sovereignty in areas that according to the plan will be a part of it,” he tells the Israel Hayom newspaper in remarks published in Hebrew.
He stresses that is up to Israel to decide whether it wants to move forward with annexing these areas, but if it does the US will recognize the move, and says Israelis of all stripes have told him how much they like US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
Under the coalition deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the Blue and White party, the next government can begin passing legislation to annex the Jordan Valley and West Bank settlements after July 1, though the prospective government has yet to be formed.
Chinese students in virus epicenter return to school
BEIJING — Chinese youngsters in the global virus epicenter of Wuhan file back to class today, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.
Senior school students in 121 institutions are back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city — the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic — shut down in January.
Teenagers sit at individual desks spaced a meter apart, seeing their teachers in the flesh after months of distance learning.
Today’s back-to-school is the latest step in a gradual normalizing of life in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, where the coronavirus is believed to have emerged late last year before spreading around the world.
China’s major cities are gradually returning to normal after imposing strict travel restrictions and closing huge swaths of the economy to control the spread of the virus.
In recent months infections nationwide have dwindled, and there have been no new cases reported in Hubei province for over a month.
