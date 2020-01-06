54-year-old woman dies of flu complications

Dozens of people demonstrate in London on Monday to call on the government to help a young British woman convicted in Cyprus of fabricating rape charges against Israeli tourists.

The 19-year-old was convicted by a court in Cyprus in late December of lying about being attacked by 12 young Israeli tourists at a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa in July.

She is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, amid concern about whether she was forced to retract her allegations under police pressure and the fairness of her trial.

“She is being punished for something awful that happened to her,” says Lucy Nevitt, rally organizer and co-founder of The Gemini Project, which supports victims of sexual assault.

“We have seen this happen too often, it happened to other people in Cyprus,” she tells AFP. “This is why we are calling on the government to intervene.”

