Abbas to address UN Security Council on Trump peace plan

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is set to address the UN Security Council at 5 p.m. Israel time (10 a.m. EST) during a special session on

“The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.”

PLO Executive Committee member Ahmad Majdalani told The Times of Israel yesterday that Abbas will call for a multilateral mechanism to support the peace process and will warn of consequences of Israel annexing parts of the West Bank.

Security Council members will not, however, be voting on a draft resolution condemning the peace plan. Palestinian officials denied the resolution had been pulled, but diplomats said many members, including European countries, rejected the language in a draft that had circulated.

Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution was withdrawn because it risked not having nine out of 15 votes in its favor, the minimum required for adoption provided there is no veto by a permanent member.