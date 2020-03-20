After delays, drive-thru coronavirus testing facility opens in Tel Aviv

After a delay of several days, a new drive-through facility is open in Tel Aviv for Israelis to receive immediate testing for the coronavirus while they wait in their cars.

The facility, run by the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service, is at the Expo Tel Aviv compound. If the pilot testing project proves successful, additional facilities will be opened in other major cities.

However, not anyone can get tested. You need to be a person in coronavirus quarantine after being near a confirmed carrier, and to have started developing symptoms of the COVID-19, which include a fever and coughing.

Before arriving, people must call MDA at 101 and receive a bar code. At the entrance to the facility, a policeman will scan the bar code before being allowed in.

The entire process is meant to take just five minutes. Results are expected within 72 hours, although in some cases it may take longer.