After gun massacres, Trump calls for tighter gun-control laws

US President Donald Trump calls for a “red flag” law to tighten gun controls following back-to-back weekend massacres that left 29 dead and dozens wounded in Texas and Ohio.

In a nationwide address from the White House, Trump says lawmakers “must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms, and that if they do, these firearms can be taken through rapid due process.”

“That is why I have called for red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders,” the president added.

The proposed law, first pitched by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, would allow law enforcement agencies and relatives to temporarily take guns from people they suspect to be dangerous to themselves or others.

Trump also calls for the nation to “condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

— AFP