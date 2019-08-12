Airport authority says baggage snafu fixed, delays persist

The Civil Aviation Authority says a problem with the baggage handling system at Ben-Gurion Airport has been solved, Channel 12 news reports.

However, there are still widespread delays affecting flights out of the country, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

כעת בנתב"ג: כל הדלפקים פתוחים, העומס מורגש pic.twitter.com/Vbb2ghVzWl — Eliav Batito (@EliavBatito) August 12, 2019

“All check-in desks are now open, the crowding is palpable,” an Army Radio reporter writes on Twitter.

The airport says it will take several hours before it is able to catch up with the schedule after the malfunction.