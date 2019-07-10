Arab Israeli convicted of assisting terrorists in Temple Mount attack

Arab Israeli Amjad Jabarin has been convicted of knowingly assisting the three gunmen who killed two police officers outside the Temple Mount compound two years ago.

The indictment said Jabarin transported the three terrorists to Jerusalem, spoke with them about their plans ahead of time, and “even offered to join them in carrying out the attack on at least two occasions.”

The three terrorists themselves were killed in the attack, which claimed the lives of Master Sgt. Kamil Shnaan and Master Sgt. Haiel Sitawe.

Jabarin will be sentenced at a later date.