As Gaza violence winds down, Gantz and Liberman meet for coalition talks

Israeli Navy ships also bombed a training base used by PIJ’s naval commando unit, which was also used to store weapons, the IDF says.

IDF aircraft struck a command center and a military base in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the army says.

The Israeli military says it bombed a number of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent barrage of rocket fire.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage from the barrage.

The town, sandwiched between Rehovot and Rishon Lezion some 50 kilometers from Gaza, had not been targeted at all during the day, so events that may have been canceled a day earlier went ahead anyway and the rocket fire caught many off guard.

A video making the rounds of social media shows Israeli celebrants at a wedding in Nes Ziona keeping their spirits up as they crowd into a back room during the latest rocket barrage.

At least one rocket is intercepted over Ashdod by the Iron Dome system.

The IDF says the rocket was intercepted over Israel, but its trajectory, together with shrapnel from the interceptor, set off multiple warnings.

The IDF says rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that triggered sirens from Ashdod to Rehovot shortly before midnight, and appeared to be a massive barrage, was actually just one rocket.

Palestinian sources say one person was killed and several others were injured as the air force targets a cell of rocket launchers in central Gaza.

There is no confirmation of the toll from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and no comment from the IDF.

The report says the strike hit a home in Deir al-Balah. Earlier reports said the air force targeted a squad of rocket launchers.

Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV reports that the toll from an Israeli strike in central Gaza has gone up to four people, including a minor and two women.

The deaths bring the toll on the Palestinian side to 30 in the latest round of fighting, according to the ministry figures. Israel says most of them are terrorists.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says the bodies of four people killed in a suspected Israeli strike on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza have arrived at a hospital.

This takes the toll in Gaza to 32. Israel says most of them are terrorists.

There are no immediate details on the identities of the dead.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says the toll in a suspected Israeli strike in central Gaza rises to 6 dead, with 12 injured.

Sirens are going off in Sha’ar Hanegev, Sdot Yam, Eshkol and in the Lachish area.

Palestinian sources say the six people killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on a house in the Gaza Strip were from a single family.

An Egyptian official tells Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that Cairo is calling on Islamic Jihad to stop firing rockets and return to peaceful protests along the Gaza border.

Egypt is calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as the violence shows no signs of abating.

Israel agreed to halt targeted killings and committed to stop shooting protesters along the fence, the report says.

An official say Islamic Jihad has agreed to stop firing rockets and will ensure protests along the Gaza border are peaceful.

Egyptian sources tell Israel Radio that Israel and Islamic Jiahd have agreed to a ceasefire to end two days of fighting that will go into effect at 5.30 a.m.

A senior Islamic Jihad official confirms that a ceasefire with Israel to end the Gaza fighting has gone into effect at 5.30 a.m.

The sirens sound in communities to the north of Gaza and residents report hearing an explosion.

After consultations with government ministries and local authorities, the IDF lifts restrictions on schools, gatherings and work from the whole country with the exception of the Gaza border area.

In light of the reported ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF’s Home Front Command updates its instructions.

“The coming hours and days will be critical. ALL must show maximum restraint and do their part to prevent bloodshed. The Middle East does not need more wars,” Mladenov tweets.

UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov says the UN and Egypt worked to prevent the situation between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from escalating into a war.

A senior Islamic Jihad official confirmed that a ceasefire with Israel to end the Gaza fighting went into effect at 5.30 a.m. although sporadic rocket fire continues.

“Israel has achieved the objectives of the operation. Islamic Jihad was significantly damaged, we destroyed many infrastructures and over 20 terrorists were thwarted.”

“Israel gave nothing. Whoever hurts us will be hurt back. There is no policy change,” the official says.

An Israeli official says that Israel has achieved its operational objectives in Gaza including the destruction of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s infrastructure in the enclave, and the “thwarting” of more than 20 terrorists.

Security officials will make a decision on the Gaza envelope region in the coming hours, the Home Front Command says.

This means schools are set to open in southern cities like Ashdod, Ashkelon and Beersheba as a tense calm returns to the country after two days of rocket fire.

The Home Front Command lifts security restrictions on much of southern Israel, with the exception of the Gaza periphery and Lachish region.

Avichay Adraee confirms the death and tweets a photo of Malhous, who was apparently the head of the terror group’s rocket unit.

An IDF Arabic-language spokesperson says Rasmi Abu Malhous, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, was killed in the overnight strike that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah and claimed the lives of six members of the same family.

The fighting began when Israel killed an Islamic Jihad terror chief in Gaza early on Tuesday, setting off a barrage of rockets and a two-day round of violence. Early Thursday, an Israeli military spokesman says another Islamic Jihad commander was killed overnight, apparently along with five members of his family, shortly before the truce went into effect.

Israel intends to continue its policy of targeting Gaza terrorists with deadly strikes, says Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in a warning that comes just a few hours after a ceasefire to end the latest round of Israel-Gaza fighting was announced.

Israel Railways says it has yet to receive IDF authorization to resume its train route from Ashkelon to Beersheba.

The army will now focus on the threat posed to Israel’s north by Iran-backed proxies, adds the IDF.

The military says it has swiftly achieved its objectives in the fight, having struck a “harsh blow” to the Islamic Jihad’s weapon capabilities.

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry puts the death toll at 32; Israel says most of the dead were terrorists.

The IDF names the two-day bout of fighting, in which two Islamic Jihad commanders were killed and its terrorist infrastructure was targeted, Operation “Black Belt.” The fighting saw some 450 rockets fired at Israel in 48 hours.

The IDF Home Front Command says residents of the Lachish region may go to work and there are no security restrictions on large gatherings.

“The deterrence is nonexistent,” adds Lapid. “The residents of the south don’t feel safe. The exceptional intelligence and operational achievement of the (justified) assassination of Abu Al-Ata remains an isolated incident that doesn’t change the public perception,” he says, referring to the Tuesday dawn IDF strike that killed an Islamic Jihad terror chief.

“The compromise with Islamic Jihad is not good,” tweets Lapid. “It’s not good because it will lead to the next round [of fighting]. It’s not good because if you give Islamic Jihad achievements after firing 400 rockets, in the next round Hamas won’t be able to sit on the sidelines. It’s not good because again nothing has changed.”

“The goal of every terror organization is to disrupt daily life,” Liberman, a former defense minister, tells Army Radio. “And here again we saw a minor organization shut down one-third of the country. Today, too, it’s clear to all: The next round [of fighting] is only a matter of time.”

“The new rules of the game are clear, under which the IDF will act entirely freely,” says Bennett. “A terrorist who tries to harm the citizens of Israel can’t rest well at night, not at home, not in his bed, and not in any hiding place.”

New Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says Gazan terror leaders should fear Israeli attack under the “new rules of the game” in Gaza.

“We have no interest in continuing [the fighting],” says Deri as a ceasefire takes hold. “They [Islamic Jihad] didn’t enter this in order to open a new round [of conflict].”

“We are in the middle of a process of reaching understandings with Hamas, and you see that it is interested [in securing an agreement with Israel] because it didn’t join the fighting,” the Shas leader tells the Ynet news site.

Cabinet minister Aryeh Deri says Hamas’s apparent refusal to join the Islamic Jihad-led rocket fire against Israel is encouraging for ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a long-term ceasefire with the Gaza-ruling terror group.

Palestinian officials say 34 people were killed, including at least 18 members of the terror groups’ armed wings. Among the six children killed were a pair of 7-year-olds; three women were also among the dead.

He says: “All of our operations were measured, proportionate and focused only on military assets belonging to the Islamic Jihad.”

Eight members of a single family were killed in one airstrike. Conricus says he doesn’t have information on that incident but that terrorists used their families as human shields.

The Israeli military is defending its attacks on private homes in the Gaza Strip during two days of fighting with Islamic Jihad fighters.

Responding to Blue and White MK Yair Lapid’s rebuke on Twitter, Gilad Erdan writes: “There were no concessions and you know it. [Islamic] Jihad wanted a ceasefire and it received no commitments in exchange. ”

A senior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party pushes back against criticism of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, saying no concessions were made to the Gaza terrorist group.

The meeting was originally set to take place on Tuesday but was postponed due to the escalation in Gaza.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of Thursday, November 14, after two days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza following the killing of Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata.

