Blue and White irate over doctored video of Gantz

Blue and White files a petition with the Central Elections Committee for the removal of a doctored video posted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page in which party Benny Gantz supposedly calls on Israelis not to vote for him.

In the petition, Blue and White argues that the video violates an Israeli election law barring the publication of misleading campaign materials.

“Don’t give up until the last moment. Don’t put [a voting slip for] Blue and White in the ballot box,” Gantz seems to say in the video shared by Netanyahu.

What he actually says is “If you don’t put Blue and White in the ballot box, we’ll get a fourth election” — with the last part cut off by the Likud video.