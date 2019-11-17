Blue and White leaders to meet to discuss progress in coalition talks

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least three members of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province.

The explosion hit their armored vehicle today in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Four other security force members were wounded, including an officer.

The officials speak on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

No group immediately claims responsibility for the attack.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula that’s now led by an Islamic State jihadist group affiliate. The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president.

Authorities heavily restrict access to northern Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.

— AP